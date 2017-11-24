UPDATE- Woman hit by car at West Suffolk Hospital

A woman who has sustained serious injuries following a collision at West Suffolk Hospital has now been moved to Addenbooke’s.

Police were called by the Ambulance Service at 10.30am this morning to reports of a collision between a car and a female pedestrian within the grounds of the hospital.

The woman, who is aged in her 70s, sustained potentially life-threatening injuries and has now been moved to the Cambridge hospital for further treatment.

The area where the collision occurred had been closed off whilst an investigation took place but has now reopened.

There may however still be some traffic restrictions in place at the site, but people can still access the hospital and will be directed where necessary.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 128 of 24 November.