UPDATE: Two men taken to hospital following serious collision in Elveden

Police have attended the scene of a serious collision between two cars on the B1106 at Elveden.

Two men, one on his 50s, were immediately been taken to West Suffolk Hospital for assessment.

Two ambulance crews were called at 1.43pm along with a rapid response vehicle and an air ambulance was also dispatched.

The head–on collision happened on the B1106, north of the A11.

A total of four people were involved in the incident.

The road, between Centre Parcs and Green Road, has since been reopened.

Any witnesses are asked to call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD reference 158