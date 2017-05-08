UPDATE: Two men suffer serious injuries after collision in Ixworth

Two men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an early morning collision on the A1088 at Ixworth today.

The incident, at about 6.20am, was between a blue Nissan Navara and a grey BMW 320 at the junction with Thetford Road.

It is believed that the BMW was travelling away from the A143 towards Honington and the Nissan was travelling from Ixworth Thorpe towards Ixworth.

Two men, both aged in their 20s and from the Bury St Edmunds area, were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

One man is in a serious but stable condition and the second man is suffering from life threatening injuries.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or seen the manner of driving of either of the vehicles beforehand.

Anyone with any information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD reference 30 of Monday, May 8.