UPDATE: Three seriously injured after two-vehicle crash at Mendlesham - A140 shut

Emergency services including the air ambulance are at the scene of a crash in Mendlesham in which three people have suffered serious injuries.

Police were called at 12pm to reports of a collision between a car and a lorry on the A140.

The A140 is currently completely blocked, with ambulance and fire crews also in attendance.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) sent two rapid response vehicles, two ambulance crews, an ambulance officer, the hazardous area response team (HART), and an air ambulance from the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust (EHAAT).

At the scene the man who was airlifted was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital and had sustained serious chest and abdomen injuries whilst another man was taken to Ipswich Hospital via land with neck pains and a woman also taken to Ipswich with a head injury.

An ambulance officer at the scene said: “All three patients were in the same vehicle, the two who were taken to Ipswich are believed to be in stable conditions whilst it is unclear at this stage how serious the condition of the other man is.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash should call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference CAD 154 of September 12.