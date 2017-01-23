UPDATE: Pair arrested on suspicion of murdering man in Bury released without charge

Two people who were arrested in connection with the death of a man in Bury St Edmunds last year have now been told they will not face any charges relating to the incident.

A 51-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, both from Bury St Edmunds, were arrested on suspicion of murder on September 16.

Police were called at about 12.15pm on Wednesday, September 14 to reports a man had died in a property in Samuel Street Walk.

A Home Office post mortem examination concluded that the cause of death was as the result of a head injury.

The man was formally identified as Kevin Turnbull, 52, from Great Whelnetham.

On Monday, an inquest into Mr Turnbull’s death was opened at Ipswich.

The inquest was told that Mr Turnbull, of Thomas’s Way, Great Whelnetham, who worked as a production manager, appeared to have fallen down the stairs.

The inquest was adjourned until May to allow further enquiries to be completed.