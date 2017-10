A missing 18-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds has been found.

Harry Mills was last seen in Hardwick Lane, Bury, on Saturday afternoon, before leaving the town with a friend and travelling to Cambridge.

Harry Mills, 18, who is missing from Bury St Edmunds

He was found safe in Kent yesterday evening.

Police would like to thank members of the public and media for their assistance with this appeal.