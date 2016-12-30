UPDATE: Man bailed and woman in serious condition after collision on A1065 between Barton Mills and Eriswell

A man who was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs following a collision on the A1065 yesterday has been released on bail.

Emergency services attended a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the A1065 between Barton Mills and Eriswell at 2.30pm on Friday, December 30.

Police, fire and ambulance personnel attended, and a woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where she remains in a stable but serious condition.

A man aged in his late 20s, from the Norwich area, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs and has since been released on police bail until February 7.

The road was closed at the junction with the B1112 and at the Fiveways roundabout following the collision.

The vehicles involved are thought to be a black Audi A4, a black Renault Megane and a black Ford Mondeo.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the collision, or manner of driving of any of the vehicles prior to the crash, to call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD 213 of Friday, December 30.