UPDATE- Driver airlifted to hospital following serious crash in West Stow

A man was taken by air ambulance to Addenbrookes Hospital this morning after a serious accident on Icklingham Road at West Stow, close to the junction of the A1101.

A yellow Volkswagen Golf left the road and hit a tree with only the driver inside.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called at around 8.20am, with air ambulance also attending.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious back and leg injuries, though these are now not believed to be life-changing.

The road was closed until around 1.30pm whilst a police investigation took place.

Police are appealing for witnesses or if anyone has any dashcam footage in connection with the incident to get in contact with the Bury St Edmunds Roads Policing and Firearms Operations Unit on 101 quoting reference CAD 91 of 23 November.