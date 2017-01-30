UPDATE: Builder demolishes wall to free trapped woman in Lavenham

A builder came to the rescue of a woman trapped between a car and a wall this morning, by demolishing part of the brickwork.

Fire and ambulance services were called just after 7am to Bolton Street, Lavenham, where the woman was trapped by her leg.

Suffolk Fire Service say she was released before they got there, at about 7.20am, by a builder who knocked down part of the wall.

The incident happened after a car rolled backwards, trapping the woman.

A rapid response vehicle and an ambulance were sent with the patient suffering from leg and hip pains.

She was then taken by ambulance to West Suffolk Hospital for further treatment.