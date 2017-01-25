UPDATE: Breckland councillor resigns following release of hunt video

A Conservative councillor has resigned after a video emerged of him making what his authority described as ‘inappropriate and offensive’ comments.

A statement issued by Breckland Council this evening said Charles Carter would step down from his role as a representative for the Saham Toney ward with immediate effect.

The authority said his resignation had been accepted by the council’s leader, William Nunn.

Mr Carter had earlier been suspended from the authority’s ruling Conservative group after it was made aware this morning of a video of a hunt in Yorkshire in which he made ‘inappropriate and offensive’ comments to a protester.

He was suspended for bringing ‘the party and the council into disrepute’.

Cllr Nunn said earlier: “Having been made aware of the video this morning, I was appalled by the conduct of one of my Conservative councillors who has clearly brought the party and the council into disrepute as a result of his behaviour.

“I immediately took action and the individual concerned has been suspended from the Conservative group at Breckland Council pending the outcome of a full investigation by the Mid Norfolk Conservative Association.”