Unified event of Remembrance for unveiling

A memorial ceremony took place in Brandon to commemorate two stories very rarely told.

The Polish memorial in St Peter’s Churchyard tells, in Polish and English, of the suffering of Polish people in World War Two and battles they fought with the Allies.

The Polish memorial in St Peters Churchyard, Brandon

Suffolk county councillor, Victor Lukaniuk, explained how it came about.

He said:“I went around Norfolk and Suffolk and saw memorials to US bomb groups and thought we had to do something for the Polish men, women and children during the war.”

Radoslaw Gromski, the Vice Consul from the Polish Embassy in London, spoke at the event.

Cllr Lukaniuk said: “It was very moving that we paid our respects to the 1.2 million who were forced by Joseph Stalin to go to Siberia to perish but thankfully not all of them did.”

Three survivors who were in the Siberian camps were in attendance. The Polish flag was flown from the church for the first time acknowledging the day.

Cllr Lukaniuk felt that people needed to know what the Polish gave to the cause.

He said: “Polish fighter squadrons were vital in the Battle of Britain, where it is said without them we may not have won.”

The councillor also felt this symbolised future alliances.

Mr Lukaniuk said: “We fought together, so then we can live together. This is shown here in Brandon, with support like this for an event like this we are showing the way.”