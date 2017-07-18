Ukuleles and magic for Feline Care Summer Open Day in East Harling

Feline Care in East Harling will be hosting a Summer Open Day this Sunday.

Visitors will be able to meet many feline friends and shop at various stalls – including bric-a-brac, hand made gifts, books, clothes, jewellery, cakes and much more.

A giant tombola, a huge hamper raffle and refreshments with cakes and hot and cold drinks will also be available.

The Ukulele Orchestra of Spalding will be providing the entertainment along with magic from Alan Nunn.

Gates open from noon to 3pm. Tickets are £1 for adults and 50p for children.