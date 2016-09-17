Search

Tyres dumped in Creeting St Mary and Coodenham

Tyres have been dumped at two Mid Suffolk villages this week.

Around 40 slick tyres used in racing were left at Church Road, Creeting St Mary, while a second pile of five tyres was found at Coddenham.

Mid Suffolk District Council has cleared them away but says this sort of fly-tipping costs the council more than £50,000 a year.

Dumping waste illegally is a serious criminal offence that carries a fine of up to £50,000 (unlimited if the case goes to the crown court) or a prison sentence of up to five years.

The council treats fly-tipping very seriously and will usually prosecute anyone caught.

A council spokeswoman said: “People can dispose of tyres via Sita [a recycling and resource management company] and they are then taken into Sackers [in Great Blakenham] for disposal – the costs of which are met by Suffolk County Council.”

For more details, visit www.sita.co.uk