Two-vehicle crash at Thurston crossroads

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash at a notorious crossroads in Thurston yesterday.
A Nissan Qashqai and Nissan Note were in collision at Fishwick Corner at around 12.40pm.
Fire crews from Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds, Ixworth and Elmswell attended the scene to free a woman who had become trapped when one of the vehicles landed on its side.
A police spokeswoman said the woman was assessed by paramedics and found not to have sustained life-changing or life-threatening injuries.
The road was closed until around 2.40pm.
Fishwick Corner is one of a number of junctions in Thurston which councillors, who voted ‘minded to approve’ hundreds of new homes for the village, raised concerns about last month. Read more here.
