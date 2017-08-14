Two-vehicle crash at Thurston crossroads

Have your say

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash at a notorious crossroads in Thurston yesterday.

A Nissan Qashqai and Nissan Note were in collision at Fishwick Corner at around 12.40pm.

Fire crews from Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds, Ixworth and Elmswell attended the scene to free a woman who had become trapped when one of the vehicles landed on its side.

A police spokeswoman said the woman was assessed by paramedics and found not to have sustained life-changing or life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed until around 2.40pm.

Fishwick Corner is one of a number of junctions in Thurston which councillors, who voted ‘minded to approve’ hundreds of new homes for the village, raised concerns about last month. Read more here.