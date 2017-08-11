Two UK Power Network employees in Bury St Edmunds tot up 80 years service

Two people working for power supplier UK Power Networks in Bury St Edmunds have celebrated 40 years each with the company.

The company recognises staff long service through its 40+ Club and recently celebrated the service of Charlie Ship and Peter Bolton.

Mr Ship is a substation inspector and joined the company as an apprentice HV jointer at the age of 17.

He retrained in the late 80s after a serious leg injury in a road accident.

Mr Bolton is a project manager for UK Power Networks and joined the company as an apprentice electrician in 1977.

Mr Ship said: “I moved into working with substations after I badly injured my left leg in a road traffic accident in the late 80s.

That was a major event in my life and I needed a substantial amount of time off, but the company supported me and I restarted in a different role around a year later. I’ve worked all around the country with this job. It was Croydon before Bury St Edmunds but I’ve been happy to move the family and we’ve really enjoyed living in Suffolk the past few years.”

Mr Bolton said: “The company has changed greatly in my time but at the core is a workforce that can come together when needed and always strives to do a good job. What I enjoy about my current job is bringing all elements of a project together and delivering, sometimes against the odds.” Mr Bolton is also a keen cyclists and photographer.

UK Power Networks currently has more than 400 employees in its 40+ Club.