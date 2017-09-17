Two thousand years of history in just one day

A history tour like no other was one of a number of events taking place in Thetford at the weekend for Heritage Open Days.

The Thetford Players created 10 characters from the town’s history and brought each to life at St Peter’s Church.

The characters and script, spanning 2,000 years, included the town’s most famous son, Thomas Paine, 17th Century MP, Sir Joseph Williamson, Catherine of Aragon and Chunk Harvey, the pirate, which legend has it, is buried in the town.

It was one of 20 different events in and around Thetford, where the brochure for all Norfolk Heritage Open Days was also launched earlier this year.

“It was a very successful year,” said town councillor and Thetford Player, Stuart Wright.