Two Thetford 16-year-olds charges with six offences

Two 16-year-olds from Thetford have been charged in connection with six offences including theft and criminal damage.

The boys were charged last Friday in relation to three criminal damages, two thefts and one of being in possession of an offensive weapon.

It is alleged that on April 2 and April 3 they damaged five tyres on three separate vehicles, stole a pedal cycle and stole a DVD player.

In addition, on Friday they were found in a public place with an offensive weapon – a silver handled kitchen knife.

They were then taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently charged in connection with the offences. They will be appearing at Norwich Youth Court on Tuesday May 16.