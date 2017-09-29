Two people taken to hospital after collision on the A14 near Westley

Two people were taken to hospital following a collision on the A14 near Westley last night.

The incident, at about 5.50pm, involved a Harley-Davidson motorbike and a Ford Focus car on the westbound slip road just before junction 42.

The rider of the motorbike was flown by the East Anglian Air Ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital with chest and leg injuries.

The driver of the car was taken by land ambulance to West Suffolk Hopsital with back and head injuries.

The road was closed between junctions 42 and 43 westbound and reopened at 8.16pm.

A doctor from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) attended the incident.