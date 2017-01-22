Two people injured as car overturns on B1106 near Elveden

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Elveden.

A Vauxhall Astra overturned on the B1106 between Elveden and Brandon and left the road at around 12.15pm.

Four fire crews from Methwold, Thetford, Brandon and Mildenhall were called to the scene following reports of persons trapped.

Two people, described by police as ‘walking wounded’, had got out of the car by the time emergency personnel arrived.

One is complaining of a neck injury and is thought to be in shock while the other has sustained an eye injury.

Police are arranging recovery of the vehicle.

More here as we have it.