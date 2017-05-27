Two nurseries strike gold at Chelsea show

Two local nurseries are celebrating gold medals at this year’s Chelsea Flower show.

Harveys Garden Plants, of Thurston, and Potash Nursery, of Stowmarket, received the news on Tuesday.

Roger Harvey who won a Gold Medal at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Harveys won gold with its display of shade and woodland plants, which formed a 17ft circle, and Potash won with its 20ft long by 8ft deep display of fuchsias.

It is the seventh time Harveys has won gold and the second time for Postash with the owners of both nurseries celebrating their success.

Harvey’s woodland and shade display included foxgloves, acers and anemones, in the mix.

“I have always had a passion for shade and woodland plants with their delicate flowers and subdued nature,” said Roger Harvey, who runs Harveys Garden Plants.

“We start preparing for the Chelsea Flower Show the year before and everything has to absolutely perfect on the day.

“It’s a team effort and we are delighted to have won as winning at gold at Chelsea, is like winning ten golds anywhere else.”

Both nurseries set up their displays last weekend with the judging taking place on Monday.

“We have to wait 24 hours for the result and it’s very stressful, indeed” said Mike Clare, who runs Postash Nurseries. The panel of judges use criteria including the quality of the plant, overall looks and endeavour.

“Our display was called Star Wars, based on one of the main fuchsia names but there were around 50 varieties in total.

“We take part in about 18 shows a year but this is the most prestigious.

“A gold here is the gold of all golds.

Both Harvey’s Garden Plants and Postah Nurseries are family run businesses.

Local trade stands at the show included Garden Art and Design, Italian Terrace, both of Bury St Edmunds.