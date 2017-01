Police have attended the scene of a serious collision between two cars on the B1106 at Elveden.

Two men, one on his 50s, have been taken to West Suffolk Hospital following the head–on collision, in which a total of four people were involved.

Two ambulance crews were called at 1.43pm along with a rapid response vehicle and an air ambulance was also dispatched.

The collision happened on the B1106, north of the A11, and the road is currently closed between Centre Parcs and Green Road.