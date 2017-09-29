Two men arrested after major blaze at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds

Two men have been arrested in connection with a major fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds.

Police were called by the fire service at 5pm today to reports that the shop, on Angel Hill, was on fire.

A police spokesman said at least a dozen fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze and the building where it began has been destroyed.

The fire has now been brought under control, but the properties next door are reported to have suffered smoke damage.

Angel Hill remains closed to traffic and is expected to reopen either partially or fully by Monday morning, as fire crews remain on scene to dampen down the site.

However, it will be open to pedestrians.

Two men, aged 22 and 23, have been arrested on suspicion of arson.

Both were taken to hospital to receive treatment for the effects of breathing in smoke, where one of them remains.

The other has now been brought to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

No one else is believed to have been harmed as a result of the fire.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference CAD 332 of 29 September.

The spokesman thanked members of the public for respecting the work of the emergency services and keeping their distance from the fire.