Two jailed for 50 burglaries including seven in Suffolk and Norfolk

Two men have been jailed after admitting more than 50 burglaries across seven counties, including Suffolk and Norfolk.

Lee Heane, 27, of Radford Drive, Leicester, was sentenced to seven years, and Matthew Bryan, 25, of Glenhills Boulevard Leicester, to six years imprisonment at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.

Heane had earlier pleaded guilty to 42 burglaries and Bryan to 15 burglaries – 27 in Staffordshire and 20 crimes across Suffolk, Norfolk, Kent, Hampshire and Sussex.

The Suffolk burglaries were in Lavenham, Pakenham and Hadleigh while the Norfolk ones were two in Thetford plus one each in Hingham and Costessey

Lee Heane also had another 10 offences taken into consideration in Cheshire and one in Suffolk and admitted being in possession of a firearm when prohibited for five years. Matthew Bryan had an additional seven burglaries taken into consideration.

The crimes were between November 2016 and February 2017, involving thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and a large quantity of cash, along with three shotguns and cartridges from Hadleigh.

The shotguns were recovered when police found a crashed Jaguar in Kent which belonged to Bryan and had his fingerprints and Heane’s DNA.

Detective Constable Mark Hughes, of Suffolk Police, said: “Lee Heane and Matthew Bryan are prolific criminals who travelled around the country causing untold misery for their numerous victims.

“Although we took the lead for this inquiry in Suffolk, I am grateful for the support given to us by colleagues across the other counties concerned to help bring these men to justice.”