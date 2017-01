Firefighters were called to two chimney fires in Barnham yesterday.

At around 6pm crews from Bury St Edmunds and Brandon were called to put out a fire at a property in Thetford Road.

Four crews from Bury, Thetford and Ixworth attended an earlier fire in the same road.

They were called just after 3.45pm and had left the scene about an hour later.

It is not yet clear if the two call-outs concerned the same property.