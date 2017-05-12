Two arrests after police drug action in Stowmarket

Two people have been arrested following a police operation in the Stowmarket area to tackle the supply and use of drugs.

Officers from the local Neighbourhood Response and Safer Neighbourhood Teams, patrolling in plain clothes and unmarked vehicles, executed four warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act (three in Stowmarket and one in Elmswell).

They were assisted by the intelligence unit, roads policing and firearms operations unit and the dog section.

One warrant for an address in Fairfield Hill, Stowmarket, resulted in a quantity of suspected class A drugs being seized, along with cash and drugs paraphernalia. Two Stowmarket women, aged 39 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

The 39-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods after property was recovered from a recent burglary in the town.

Both been released under investigation pending further enquires.

The week of action also resulted in an amount of cannabis being seized, other individuals being searched and referrals being made to partner agencies regarding concerns for children at risk and also to the RSPCA in respect of animal welfare.

Acting Inspector Andrew Martin, of Stowmarket Police, said: “This operation was carried-out in response to increased public concern and reporting around drugs activity in Stowmarket, and some other locations in the area, and sends a clear message to those engaged in supplying and using drugs that we will act upon intelligence received.

“The use of plain clothes officers and vehicles, with support from local teams, dogs and firearms units, has seen these intelligence-led days of enforcement not only remove drugs from our streets, but help to protect some of the most vulnerable in society.

“We will continue to work with our partners to reduce the risks and anti-social behaviour inherent with drug activity and address problem areas with the appropriate balance of support, intervention and enforcement. More of these operations are being planned.”