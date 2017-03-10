Tundra scoop top BurySOUND title

The Grand Final of this year’s BurySOUND music competion has been hailed a huge success by organisers.

Hundreds of people arrived to see five young local bands battle it out on stage at The Apex on March 3.

The bands this year included Goldblume, Maverick, Stretch, Soul Gang, and the competition’s overall winner, Tundra.

Tundra will now receive an array of prizes including studio time, tour van hire, musical equipmentas well as mentoring, advice and services from industry experts.

“BurySound 2017 was the biggest in the competition’s 19-year history,” said Seymour Quigley, one of the organsiers and founder of Washing Machine.

“We received more applications, held more heats and included more bands than ever before.

“The number of local businesses and music experts wanting to sponsor, support and, or judge the competition was overwhelming and wonderful.

“The sheer quality of music on offer was staggering to say the least.”

Next year will see the 20th anniversary of BurySOUND and organisers including The Apex, Washing Machine and other independent promotters are already planning the event.

BurySOUND was created by Jackie Smith, who was St Edmundsbury Borough Council’s Youth and Community Development Officer at the time and who wanted to offer young people in the area the chance to pick up an instrument and play live.

The judging panel 12 local music enthusiasts included Sara Kathleen from Homegrown Music Festival, Gary Brown from Cambridge Junction, James Green from Vinyl Hunter records shop, Cllr Richard Rout and Fierce Pana records founder, Simon Williams.

All of this years finalists have won free studio time.

“Next year we are hoping to bring more gigs to more venues to reflect the incredible wealth of talent our local contemporary music scene offers, added Mr Quigley.