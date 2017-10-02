Tuddenham Mill scores high in The Good Food Guide 2018

Tuddenham Mill has once again been rated as one of the best eating establishments in East Anglia.

It has received the highest cooking score in Suffolk in The Good Food Guide 2018.

Chef patron, Lee Bye is praised for dishes combining local produce with contemporary ideas and flavours. The Mill scored a top six.

The guide states that: “Inspectors recognised Lee’s creativity amd bold ideas coming up with fantastic flavour combinations.

“Deeply connected with his own East Anglian heritage Bye treads a sometimes playful line between old-school flavours and utterly contemporary, refined cooking.”

The Mill’s roast fowl and trotter sauce dish was named one of the most memorable dishes in the UK. The inspections are carried out unannounced.

Lee said: “The young team we have in the kitchen at the Mill continue to flourish and I am so proud of them for helping achieve this recognition.”