Try a piece of Bake Off finalist’s cake

Great British Bake Off 2015 finalist, Ian Cumming’s carrot cake cascade will be available to sample when he speaks at the Unitarian Meeting House in Churchgate Street, Bury St Edumnds on October 12 at 7.30pm.

Ian will come armed with an electric drill, tin snips and a saw for a practical demonstration.

The evening is the first ever public event organised by the new Friends of Bury Unitarian Meeting House and proceeds go towards maintenance of the building and special projects.

Tickets are £12 from the Theatre Royal Box Office in person, or on 01284 769505 or www.theatreroyal.org