Trio hope to go the distance for Ben’s skatepark

A number of fund-raising events are due to take place in the coming months in memory of 13-year-old Ben Wragge.

The Thurston Community College student was shot and killed in an airgun accident last year and a fund-raising team was set up to help build a skatepark in his honour.

Lousie Baldree, a close family friend and fellow fund-raiser, explained the goal of the Ben Wragge Skatepark.

She said: “What we are trying to build in the Thurston community is something for the children.

“We’re also looking to maybe build a smaller park for the younger children.”

Three of the team – Rosalyn Smith, Beckie Egan and John De Luca – will be taking part in the Halstead and Essex Marathon on May 7.

The marathon will take place a week before Ben’s birthday and a week after the anniversary of his death.

The trio will try to complete the 26.2 miles of the course in conjunction with Ravenwood Children’s Trust.

Ms Smith said the group had been training hard, knowing it will be very tough with the marathon having some very steep inclines along the route.

They are also hoping for more help from the public to reach their £2,000 target as their Just Giving page has raised just over £300 so far.

For donations, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/skatepark-marathon

The second event planned will take place on June 3 at the Victoria Pub, in Thurston.

Benni’s Chill is a family event with all-day music from bands and DJs such as Scare The Normals, Umbrella Assasins and DJ Stevie Dee as well as a disco.

There will be a barbecue and Indian food at the event.

A charity raffle will be held with prizes ranging from An Xbox, Abbeygate cinema film merchandise and three pairs of tickets, family day pass for Jimmy’s Farm, a Sports Direct two-week all inclusive gym pass and lots of other prizes.

With the Ravenwood Children’s Trust choosing this charitable cause as its charity partners this year, the hotel will host a masked ball, with all the proceeds going to the skatepark fund on June 23.

The mid-summer ball will have Bury St Edmunds-based Savannah Love singing at the event, which will also have an array of auction prizes. These will include a rare signed Spitfire picture, taken and donated by John Dawson, a weekend campervan donated by the Cornwall Camper Company for four people on a long weekend, Dr Hauschka Treatment at Langham Clinic, signed books by Anthony Horrowitz and a 30-minute flight in a vintage plane.

Neither Benni’s Chill or the masked ball will be ticketed but donations at them will be welcomed.

To get more information on Benni’s Chill, visit www.facebook.com/events/1308783405871280

For the ball, speak to the Pavilion Team at Ravenwood Hall 01359 270345 or email pavilion@ravenwoodhall.co.uk

Ben Wragge Skatepark wrist bands are on sale in Thurston at Londis and Cracknells Garage and at Hardcore Hobbies, in Bury. They’ll also be available at Benni’s Chill.