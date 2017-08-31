Trio arrested at Kentford deny drug and money laundering charges

Three men charged with drug and money laundering offences following an alleged incident in West Suffolk have appeared in court.

All three were arrested at Kentford by police officers who had been called to reports of a car on fire on the westbound carriageway of the A14 at Barrow on July 23.

Yesterday Dean Mianty, 22, of Crescent Way, Croydon; Jason Abraham, 21, of City Road, Islington, and Shaquille Roberts, 20, of Town Road, Enfield, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court via a video link from prison.

Mianty pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin and possession of criminal property. He admitted an offence of dangerous driving.

Abraham and Roberts pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin and possession of criminal property.

Judge David Goodin told Mianty, Abraham and Roberts that their trial would take place in December.

They will remain remanded in custody until their next court appearance.