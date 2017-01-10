Tributes paid to ‘princess’ who died in Thorndon crash

Tributes have been paid to a “princess” who died in a road accident in Thorndon in December.

Suffolk Police officers were called on Tuesday, December 27, just before 8.30am to reports of a single vehicle collision in Thwaite Road. A green Peugeot 206 was found in a ditch, having left the road.

The day she left this Earth was the day all our lives changed forever. You will be so deeply missed and never forgotten Family statement

The victim has been named as 29-year-old Sonya Colton, from Stoke Ash.

She was treated by ambulance staff at the scene but died from her injuries.

A statement issued on behalf of the family read: “A precious daughter of Tracy and Andy, loved daughter to Dave, much loved sister to Tony and Louise, a loving mother to four children; the youngest being only four months old.

“A ‘princess’ to so many, our thoughts are with her children who will be brought up with the knowledge of what an amazing, strong woman she had become and how very much she loved them all.

“Sonya had lived in Stoke Ash for the last four-and-a-half years and had many some very close friends there. She previously lived on Victoria Road, Oulton Broad, and had attended Elm Tree School, Lowestoft, before going to the New Eccles Hall School in Quidenham, Norfolk; and after leaving school had chosen to work with disabled children.

“The day she left this Earth was the day all our lives changed forever. You will be so deeply missed and never forgotten.

“The family would like to thank all the emergency services that attended the scene, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, and a very special ‘thank you’ to the person or persons who called the emergency services and stayed with her until they arrived.”

Officers are asking anyone who may have seen the collision, has dash cam footage of the incident, or witnessed the manner of driving prior to it to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101, quoting CAD 70 of 27 December 2016.