Tribute to Sir Peter Hall who helped restore Bury’s Theatre Royal

The former director of Bury St Edmunds’ Theatre Royal has paid tribute to Sir Peter Hall, who has died aged 86.

Sir Peter, who was born and grew up in Bury, was President of the Theatre Royal Restoration Appeal, which resulted in a £5.3 million project from 2005 to 2007 to restore the building to as close to its original 1819 design as possible.

A new foyer building was also created.

In a tweet today, Colin Blumenau, who was director of the Theatre Royal at the time, said both he and the theatre ‘personally owe the marvellous Sir Peter Hall a huge debt of gratitude for all his support’.

In 2003, Sir Peter described the Theatre Royal as an ‘absolute treasure’ and a ‘vital reminder of the past and a beacon for the future’.

Sir Peter founded the Royal Shakespeare Company and was director of the National Theatre for 15 years.