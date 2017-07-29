Trees in Town project takes root as winners are rewarded

Competition winners whose work was chosen for a new book were presented with awards at the Apex on Thursday.

Art Branches set up the ‘Trees in Town’ project last September, running workshops about the importance of trees in the environment at Bury St Edmunds schools.

A competition for art and poems for a book attracted almost 200 entries.

The Trees in Town book is available from the tourist information desk at the Apex and at The Writing Desk, in Risbygate Street. All proceeds go to Art Branches, a non-profit organisation which works with people with mental health issues.