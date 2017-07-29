Search

Trees in Town project takes root as winners are rewarded

The community inclusive Trees in Town presentation awards took place at the Apex on Thursday July 20th at 5-645pm. Art Branches set up the project last September and ran a series of environmental education workshops across different schools in Bury St Edmunds to raise awareness of the importance of trees in our environment and how they can be interpreted in art. The response from the public to the competition was incredible and Art Branches received almost 200 entries and displayed the entries as a temporary pop up exhibition. Bury in Bloom judge Melanie Lesser and Unbuilt Studio artists Stephanie and Jacquie handed out prizes to the participants whose illustrations and poems were chosen for the book.
The community inclusive Trees in Town presentation awards took place at the Apex on Thursday July 20th at 5-645pm. Art Branches set up the project last September and ran a series of environmental education workshops across different schools in Bury St Edmunds to raise awareness of the importance of trees in our environment and how they can be interpreted in art. The response from the public to the competition was incredible and Art Branches received almost 200 entries and displayed the entries as a temporary pop up exhibition. Bury in Bloom judge Melanie Lesser and Unbuilt Studio artists Stephanie and Jacquie handed out prizes to the participants whose illustrations and poems were chosen for the book.
0
Have your say

Competition winners whose work was chosen for a new book were presented with awards at the Apex on Thursday.

Art Branches set up the ‘Trees in Town’ project last September, running workshops about the importance of trees in the environment at Bury St Edmunds schools.

A competition for art and poems for a book attracted almost 200 entries.

The Trees in Town book is available from the tourist information desk at the Apex and at The Writing Desk, in Risbygate Street. All proceeds go to Art Branches, a non-profit organisation which works with people with mental health issues.