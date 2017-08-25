Treatt to go the extra mile for hospice

A company which created a special flavour of drink in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care is going one step further for the charity after signing up for its biggest fund-raiser.

A team from Treatt will join thousands of women, resplendent in their pyjamas and bunny ears, for the hospice’s Girls Night Out moonlight walk.

More than 2,200 participants have so far signed up for the event on Saturday, September 9 to walk either an 11.2 or six mile route around Bury St Edmunds.

Treatt, an ingredients manufacturer based in Bury, was inspired to participate after working its magic on a hospice money-spinning initiative.

It joined forces with the Coffee House, which has branches on Bury’s Moreton Hall estate and in Ixworth to create the ‘Cup of Love’, which is a syrup that can be added to either a milkshake or latte and evokes a taste of summer.

It is still available to buy and 50 pence from each sale benefits the hospice.

Emma Valentine, team member, said: “Working with the Coffee House on the Cup of Love gave our scientists the chance to learn more about the hospice and how much it supports our local community.

“We are so pleased to be able to support the hospice again and we are all really looking forward to it.

“The team already has members from across all departments; some of us have done the walk before while for others it will be their first time.”

The Coffee House will also be on Angel Hill on the night so walkers can buy a Cup of Love.

Last year’s Girls Night Out raised £250,000 for the hospice, which cares for people across West Suffolk and Thetford with long-term and life-threatening illnesses.

Jenny Smith, hospice events manager, said: “This year more women have pledged to walk than we have ever had at this point before which is brilliant, but there is always room for more.”

To sign up online, visit www.stnicholashospicecare.org.uk

Alternatively, registration forms are available from hospice shops. Registration costs £15 and includes a T-shirt.

Participants must be aged 14 and over and those between 14 and 17 must walk with someone over the age of 18.

The hospice also needs volunteers on the night for various roles.

To volunteer email charlie.de-moore@stnh.org.uk