Travellers set up camp at Nowton Park

Travellers have set up camp at Nowton Park, Bury St Edmunds, four days before it is due to host My Wish Charity’s Bury Dog Show.

St Edmundsbury Borough Council, which owns the park, is reporting that there are currently six caravans on site.

A spokesman said it had issued notices to the family concerned and ‘is now pursuing the necessary legal process to evict them’.

The park is due to host the Bury Dog show from 10am-4pm on Sunday, with fun activities planned for children, as well as pet and craft stalls, dog agility, a tail trail, a mischief dachshund dash and 12 dog classes leading up to the Champion of Champions final.

The council spokesman said the travellers have indicated, however, that they will move within the park to enable the event to go ahead.

A post on the park’s Facebook page says: “We have received a couple of calls into the park’s office this morning to report the travellers’ presence on site, please be assured that we are doing all that we can to move the current encampment.”

It is understood the police have been made aware of the situation.