Woman dies in Sudbury road collision

A woman has died following an accident in Sudbury last night (Monday).

Police were called to reports of a collision between the pedestrian and a black Vauxhall Corsa, on the A131 Melford Road, at around 6.50pm.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area between Abbey Road and Chaucer Road was closed while a collision investigation took place, and has since reopened.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the serious collision investigation team at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference CAD 343 of November 6.