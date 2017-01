A two vehicle collision caused long delays on the A14 between Woolpit and Stowmarket this morning, Wednesday January 4.

The crash was on the westbound side, Junction 47, close to the junction with the A1088 at Woolpit.

Both vehicles are now in the layby, but traffic is tailing back to Stowmarket due to motorists slowing down to observe the scene, though the police said the road was fully open on both sides before 9am.

An eyewitness reported traffic diverting through the village of Elmswell.