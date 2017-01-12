UPDATE: Driver suffers “very serious” leg injuries in two lorry crash on A14 at Newmarket

A man has been rescued from the cab of a lorry after he was trapped following a collision on the A14 near Newmarket this morning.

Emergency services were called at 6.22am to the scene of the crash, which involved two lorries, on the eastbound carriageway between the A1303 and the A142 Fordham Road.

The driver of one of the vehicles had to be cut free from the cab of the lorry by fire crews, before being treated by a critical care team from Magpas Air Ambulance.

The man, thought to be in his 40s, suffered very serious leg injuries in the incident.

After treatment at the scene he was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by land ambulance, with the critical care team from Magpas also providing enhanced care en-route.

Two lanes of the eastbound carriageway remain closed.

Traffic is queuing back to Bottisham eastbound but there are also delays westbound as motorists slow to look at the scene.

Traffic is back towards Kentford and it is also very heavy on the A1304 and Fordham Road in Newmarket as traffic tries to divert.