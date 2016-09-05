Sudbury man dies in hospital after collision

A Sudbury man has died in hospital following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in the town at the end of August.

Police were called around 7.05pm on Saturday August 27 by a member of the public who reported a Ford Focus had been in collision with a wall in Alexandra Road at the junction with Windham Road.

Emergency services attended and a 46-year-old man, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was taken to Addenbrookes hospital with serious injuries.

Police were informed on Friday, September 2, that the 46-year-old, from Sudbury, had died in hospital.

Officers are asking anyone who may have seen the collision to call the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Suffolk Police by dialling 101, quoting CAD number 384 of August 27.