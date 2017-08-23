A14 closed near Stowmarket for urgent bridge repair

Part of the A14 has been closed while Highways England engineers carry out urgent repairs to a bridge

It is closed Westbound between J50 Stowmarket and J49 Tot Hill. A Highways England spokesman said this afternoon: “There’s a failed bridge joint so to make sure the bridge is safe, it has to be replaced.

“The team there are hoping to reopen the road as soon as possible but are planning for the worst case scenario that it may still be closed during the rush hour.”

Road users are advised to exit the A14 at J50 onto the A1120 towards Stowmarket. At the junction with the B113 and A1308 turn right onto the A1308 and continue through Stowmarket then re-join the A14 at J49.

The same stretch of road was closed for most of Friday after an accident involving a lorry towing a mower on a trailer.