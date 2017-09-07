Traffic at a standstill in Bury St Edmunds

Traffic was brought to a standstill in Bury St Edmunds this afternoon following a police incident near the A14.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Police said they were called at 1.36pm to concerns for the welfare of a person near the A14 at Bury.

The road was closed westbound between junctions 43 and 44 (Bury St Edmunds and Moreton Hall) to allow police to speak to the person concerned but has now reopened.

