Trade stands wanted for Bury St Edmunds hospice’s Paws in the Park

Businesses are needed to help make sure an upcoming Bury St Edmunds dog show is bigger and better than ever.

The second Paws in the Park event, organised by St Nicholas Hospice Care and Swayne and Partners veterinary surgeons, will be held on Sunday, May 21 at Nowton Park.

Organisers are appealing for more trade stands to join the businesses already taking part to help make sure the event raises as much as possible for the charity, which provides care and support to people with long-term and life-threatening illnesses throughout West Suffolk and Thetford.

Charlie De-Moore, hospice events fund-raiser and one of the organisers, said: “This year’s Paws in the Park is already shaping up to be even bigger and better than last year’s event which saw more than 2,000 people and their pets enjoy a brilliant day in aid of a local charity.

“It would be great if we could have even more stalls and entertainments on the day for our visitors to enjoy which is why we need the support of our local businesses. If you think you can help please get in touch.”

Trade stand pitches cost £50. For more details, or to book, email Mrs De-Moore at charlie.de-moore@stnh.org.uk or call 01284 715599.

Advance event tickets are priced a £5 for adults, £2.50 for children and £12 for a family ticket which permits two adults and three children.

The dog show costs £1 per class, and there is no limit on the number of times you can enter. For tickets, or to enter, go to www.stnicholashospicecare.org.uk.