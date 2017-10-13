Tractors stick to the straight and narrow at Ampton Hall estate

Have your say

Tractor enthusiasts from across the region were out in force at the weekend.

Vintage tractor owners from across Suffolk, Norfolk, Essex and from as far away as Dorset attended the East Anglian branch of the Ferguson Club Annual Ploughing Match on Sunday.

Ploughing match gets underway

Ford and Fordsons, Massey Fergusons and Fergusons dating back to the 1950s took part in the competition on the Ampton Hall estate, with tractors ranging from vintage t0 more modern day classics.

Competitors had to use their skill to plough an area of land measuring 75 metres by 12 metres with their work under assessment by a panel of professional judges from the Society of Ploughmen.

“It was a great day,” said the events founder, Henry Castle.

“There must have been about 90 people there including tractor drivers and owners, their family and friends.

Jacob Haverlock, four, from Woolpit

“A range of plaques, trophies and cups were handed out including one to four-year-old Jacob Haverlock who did a fantastic job following the tractors around on his mini John Deere.”

The day’s events saw six winners in the Ferguson section and four winners in the open classes.

The day also raised more than £300 for the Papworth Hospital charity.

“Everyone did a great job,” added Mr Castle.

Celebrations begin for the winners

One of the contestants, Richard Wellam