Town flag stolen from Stowmarket’s Market Place

Whoever stole a flag from Stowmarket’s Market Place must be a fan of the town.

For the £200, 6ft by 4ft white flag bears only the town council’s crest a on a white background, and it is a bit tatty round the edges having been in pole position for three years.

Michelle Marshall, deputy town clerk, said: “It’s not just the flag we have to replace. There’s an internal mechanism for raising the flag that’s been cut, so we have to have that done. I think it could cost quite a bit.”

It was taken from the flagpole between 5pm on Thursday and 8am on Friday and police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of the flag should contact officers at Stowmarket police station on 101 quoting crime number 37/54643/17.