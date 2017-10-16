Top Dog Digital bounds up to offer help to My WiSH Charity for cardiac unit in Bury St Edmunds

Website design business Top Dog Digital of Eastgate Street, Bury St Edmunds, has been supporting West Suffolk Hospital’s camapign to build a new cardiac suite.

Top Dog has designed and printed 300 brochures at no charge which are spreading the word of the My WiSH Charity appeal, Every Heart Matters.

This needs to raise £500,00 towards the cardiac suite that West Suffolk is building at a cost of £5.2 million. The appeal will bring all departments of the unit, currently on different floors, together in one purpose built centre.

The brochure features a large red-framed heart depicting a patient being treated by a nurse.

Top Dog owner James Orlopp who heads up sales developer said: “We are keen to help out local charities as much as possible and My WiSH approached us to help with the brochure and we were only too willing to help out.”

So far £117,000 has been raised. Sue Smith, fund raising manager for My WiSH said: “The community never fails to amaze me when we put out a call to action and the likes of Top Dog save us. Local business is incredible. We have a great hospital and a great community.”