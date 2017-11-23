Tools, watches and cash taken in two crimes

A theft from a van and a burglary have taken place in Thetford in the last week.
Watches and money were stolen from a property in Fairfields, sometime between 8am and 10.30am on Sunday, November 19.
The suspect(s) gained access to the property via an insecure door and also took a Go-Pro camera and a tablet.
Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area, have any information, are asked to contact DC Alex Gilmour at Thetford CID on 101.
A Dewalt drill was also taken from a white Peugeot van parked in Castleford Close between 6.40pm and 7.20pm on Wednesday, November 22.
Anyone with information on this theft, are asked to call PC Jon Turner-Evans at Thetford Police Station on 101.
For either crime, alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
