Time Lord pays visit to Bury St Edmunds School

St Edmundsbury Primary School pupils joined King Edward VI students to celebrate Britain’s most famous Time Lord - Doctor Who.

Former student, and Doctor Who enthusiast, Tom Seymour returned to King Edward VI with an array of models, props, books and artefacts for students to look at. Students particularly enjoyed exploring Tom’s Tardis and fully functional K9.

Librarian Bridget McMillan said: “Students had a lot of fun sharing their Doctor Who knowledge and talking about the show and the life-size models were brilliant.

Ultimately, the students were inspired to read more science fiction, a brilliant result. Thank you to everybody involved.”