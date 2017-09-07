Thurston technician celebrates 50 years of service

A Thurston resident is celebrating 50 years of service at West Suffolk Hospital.

David Reeve, 70, joined the finance department at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) in 1967 where he remained for 40 years, working his way up to the role of finance manager.

Ten years ago he decided to embark on a change of career, staying in the NHS and becoming a technician in the sterile services department (SSD), which plays a vital role in cleaning and sterilising medical and surgical equipment, processing around 96,000 sets of equipment each year.

Last month his 50 years of service was celebrated when Steve Dunn, WSFT chief executive, presented him with a Long Service Award certificate.

David said: “I would really like to thank the team that I work with; it’s not just about me. On the days where we are particularly under pressure, it’s because of our great team effort and hard work that we achieve what we do.”

Mr Dunn said: “David is an inspiration to us all. His dedication, loyalty to the NHS and outstanding work ethic are just fantastic. West Suffolk, and the NHS as a whole, is lucky to have staff like David, who work so hard to serve their community.”

Kirsty Carter, deputy manager of sterile services at WSFT, said: “David is such a joy to work with – he’s always smiling, always on time and is so conscientious.

“He cycles into work every day, both caring for the environment and his own health – he puts the rest of us to shame.”