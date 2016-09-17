Thurston pub event raises thousands for Addenbrooke’s

A charity fund-raiser has thanked people who helped her organise a music event at The Victoria pub in Thurston and given thanks to the department that helped her husband with cancer.

Pat McNamara gave a £2,360 cheque to Addenbrooke’s Charity Trust’s oncology department after the event on September 11.

Pat’s husband, John, was treated for throat cancer in 2014 and they both wanted to donate the best way they could.

Pat said: “They were fantastic, I couldn’t fault them at all, their department and support was amazing throughout and we just wanted to give something back.”

The incredible support that helped get the event up and running was what Pat was most overwhelmed about.

She said: “The work before, during and after the event from everybody who donated time for free can not be thanked-for enough.”

The event consisted of live music, food and even an auction led by TV auctioneer, David Palmer.