Three weeks to have a say on Bury Town Centre Masterplan

An open meeting on Bury St Edmunds’ proposed town centre masterplan attracted about 150 people.

But if you were unable to go along to the meeting hosted by the Bury Society and the Churchgate Area Association at The Athenaeum last Wednesday you will have plenty of opportunity to have your say in the next few days.

The open meeting found 72 per cent of people agreed with the issues raised by the plan, which is open for comment until April 21.

There was general agreement, say the organisers, that future development must be carefully managed and approaches to the town should be more welcoming. It was also felt better signs where needed and vehicle and pedestrian routes needed improving.

The meeting also called for links between the station and centre and the arc and ‘old town’ needed improving.

St Edmundsbury Borough Council is hosting a number of events next week.

On Wednesday and Saturday (April 8) there will be masterplan stalls on the market from 8am to 4pm.

On Friday April 7 they are at Bury Leisure Centre from 10am to 5pm.

Moreton Hall residents’ Association has a meeting on Monday April 10 from 7pm at the community centre.

Displays on the plan are at The Apex, Bury Library, West Suffolk College and the Leisure Centre.

You can also view and comment at www.westsuffolk.gov.uk/bsemasterplan